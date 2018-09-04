Sharif counsel for resolution of tampering issue

Islamabad

Deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s counsel, Khawaja Haris, on Monday refused to proceed further in the case until an application before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the accountability court judge’s move to allegedly change a witness statement during cross-examination is resolved.

The accountability court Judge Arshad Malik subsequently adjourned the hearing of the Al-Azizia & Hill Metal Establishment reference till September 4 after Haris informed the court regarding the pending IHC application.

Haris stated that IHC had issued a notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for September 4 and he could not continue cross-examination until his application is decided.—INP

