Sharif brothers should arrange barrack for Zardari: Minister

Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA), Aijaz Alam Augustine has said that the time to make people fool in the name of democracy has gone and now Sharif brothers should arrange another barrack for Asif Zardari.

Talking to various delegations which called on him at his office on Friday, Aijaz Alam Augustine said that the Punjab government has approved the constitution of District Committees on Human Rights in all districts of the province under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioners concerned.

He said that the district committees shall be responsible for the prompt implementation of the Action Plan in their respective districts. These committees shall serve as a unitary force of Provincial Task Force on Human Rights,.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp