Abu Dhabi

The Global Islamic Financial Report 2017 projected the assets of the Islamic finance industry to be somewhere between US$3 trillion and US$4.3 trillion by the end of 2020. Islamic banks (IBs) have been able to establish their foothold in the global financial industry owing to the Shariah-compliant nature of their products. This gives them legitimacy amongst the more conservative global Muslim populace because the profit-and-loss-sharing characteristic of products provides an alternative for the fixed-interest (Riba) based products offered by conventional banks. Islamic banking products, however, have also brought to the fore a new type of risk that the regulators and the banks themselves have to manage. The new risk is the Shariah non-compliance risk (SNCR), which potentially can hamper the bank’s ability to meet capital adequacy ratio (CAR) requirements. SNCR is the risk of loss that arises from the “failure of the IBs to comply with the Shariah rules and principles determined by the Shariah board or the relevant body in the jurisdiction in which the IB operates” (Islamic Financial Services Board, IFSB, definition). It is a component of the operational risk. For conventional banks, the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) defines operational risk as “the risk of losses resulting from inadequate or failed internal processes, people and systems or from external events”. The BCBS, however, recognizes that operational risk is a wide category and allows banks to adopt their own internal definitions, as long as the minimum elements of the definition provided by the BCBS are covered. So, the definition of operational risk for IBs consists of losses resulting from Shariah non-compliance, legal risk and failure to meet fiduciary responsibilities alongside the components of general operational risk already provided by the BCBS definition. Whereas on the one hand, the profit-and-loss-sharing nature of Islamic products ameliorates certain risks for banks, on the other hand, it also exposes banks to new ones. Process and legal risks in IBs are enhanced because of their emphasis on contract drafting and the requirement that all of the steps in a transaction invariably take place in a certain order. People risk is also increased in IBs as a different type of relationship is established with the clients, which needs better diligence—for instance, in the case of partnership in the Musharakah contract. More specifically, SNCR adds concern for the risk managers of a bank. The Shariah compliance of a product is determined primarily by looking at the Shariah-compliant status of its underlying contract. Once a product or transaction is flagged as potentially Shariah non-compliant in a Shariah audit, it is referred to the bank’s Shariah board to determine if the transaction is Batil or Fasid. If it is determined to be Batil, it means that there was something contrary to Shariah in the fundamentals (Asl) of the product that cannot be redeemed. The income from that product will have to be donated to a charitable cause, and the contract will have to be made anew.—Agencies

Share on: WhatsApp