Share price remains dull over geopolitical situation

Karachi

The share price movement during the outgoing week was quite narrow as investors received a jolt after development that the country will be on the watch list.

Benchmark remained flattish, losing 181.70 points or 0.41 percent.. The average volume traded on the all-share index was recorded at 148 million shares. Foreign participants were net seller, with cumulative selling amounting to 15.44 million dollars during the week, which could be mainly attributable to pricing in of Pakistan being placed on a global terrorist financing list and uncertainity linked to US interest rate hike.

With weak macro-fundamentals intact and the addition of global uncertainty to the mix, analysts thereby advice, investors to exercise caution and limit exposure to sound blue chips name with steady dividend yields. Key sector development during the week were (i) favorable verdict on banks pension case where Supreme Court (SC) fixed Rs 8,000 for retired employees along with 5 percent annual increase in pension causing the banking sector to end the week up 2.5 percent.—TNS