Sharad Pawar was a Royal guest of the Dubai Sports City

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Dubai

It was not to be Imran Khan, the new Pakistan Prime Minister, who was speculated to be in attendance for the India-Pakistan match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, but the Asia Cup match between the arch rivals was witnessed by Indian politician Sharad Pawar.

Incidentally, Sharad Pawar was not only the MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) and Indian cricket board president but also chaired the game’s highest governing body-ICC.

Pawar was introduced to both the teams before the match.

“We were the guests and were invited by the Dubai Sports City owner, Mr. Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni”, his wife, Pratibha Pawar, speaking exclusively from her hotel room, said on Thursday morning.

“We were at the match from first to last ball. We left the ground just minutes before the presentation. We enjoyed the match”, she added.

The match was easily won by India by eight wickets.

Interestingly, Sharad Pawar left for Abu Dhabi with one of the top businessmen and was scheduled to leave for India from there, whereas Pawar’s wife was to leave for India from Dubai.

Pawar was not scheduled to watch Thursday’s Bangladesh-Afghanistan match in Abu Dhabi.

Share on: WhatsApp