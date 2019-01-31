Shapuk hospital

I want to draw the attention of the Government of Balochistan towards a critical issue i.e. lack of doctors in the hospital in Shapuk village which is located 35 kilometres away from Turbat city in Balochistan. Apart from lack of doctors, medicines in the hospital’s store are also lacking, thus forcing the poor patients to purchase them from open market. Being belonging to poor families, the patients have to pass through a great agony when they are told that the medicines are not available in hospital’s store and these medicines will have to be purchased from outside.

The conditions prevailing in the hospital show that our authorities are indifferent to the basic needs of the people. I humbly request the Chief Minister of Baluchistan to take action on this actionable issue to provide facilities to Shapuk’s hospital.

JAMEEL PHULLAN

Shapuk

