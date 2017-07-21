‘Shaor ki Sargoshi’ to be launched tomorrow

Mirpur (ajk),

A book titled ‘Shaoor Ki Sargoshi’ written by Kashimiri Leader and Founder of Chief of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples National Party late Barrister Qurban Ali would be launched on his 5th death anniversary on July 22.

Raja Zulfiqar Ahmed Advocate, Central Secretary General of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples National Party (JK PNP) informed media Thursday, the 5th death anniversary of Barrister Qurban would be observed with renewal of the pledge to continue fight for the emancipation of the people of Jammu and Kashmir state.

The author Ali had brought the issues of down-trodden people and working classes in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on surface for the better living of people and equality pattern of the society free from any kind of exploitation by the ruling classes. The departed Kashmiri leader also championed the cause of independence and unity of the state on perfect progressive principles.—APP