Shaoor Foundation’s upcoming peace summit to promote tolerance

Staff Reporter

Executive Director Shaoor Foundation for Education and Awareness (SFEA) Syed Ali Hameed on Wednesday while briefing media about its various projects said the SFEA was working in 14 districts of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, KP and AJ&K to promote social peace, building linkages and in society and to counter violent extremism.

The projects are currently in progress under its Amn Qalaab programme. Director Programs SFEA, Taimur Rehman and Program Manager Amn Qalaab Afifa Javed were also preent on the occasion. Shaoor Foundation’s team during discussion shared outline of the campaign Amn Qalaab adding the campaign aimed to promote tolerance and inclusivity in order to establish a peaceful Pakistan.

