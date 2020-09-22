Shaniera Akram slams Kangana

News Desk

Kangana Ranaut has become a controversial figure in not just Bollywood, but now has been getting negative attention from across the border. Shaniera Akram, wife of former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram, hit back at the Queen actor after she claimed that she is never the first one to start a fight. “I may come across as a very ladaku person but it’s not true, I have a record of never starting a fight, I will quit twitter if anyone can prove otherwise, I never start a fight but I finish every fight. Lord Krishna said when someone aks you to fight you mustn’t deny them,” said Kangana.