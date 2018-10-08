Shanghai’s first import expo

Shanghai

As China International Import Expo (CIIE) is only a month away, Shanghai, host of the event, has reached the final stage of its preparations, while products from all over the world have been arriving in the city. The CIIE is China’s first expo event that is expected to give firm support to trade liberalization and economic globalization, and actively open the Chinese market to the world, according to its official website. A total of 2,800 companies from all the G20 member states, as well as 50 countries and regions along the Belt and Road will participate in the expo. Of the world’s 44 least developed countries, more than 30 will be present at the event. Shanghai has been holding rehearsals, improving city infrastructure and training volunteers to meet needs of the approaching event. At the National Exhibition and Convention Center, where CIIE will be held, the event organizer held a comprehensive rehearsal on Thursday covering various scenarios. Shanghai municipal government has been renovating the roads around the convention center, and developed cellphone applications to better guide traffic around the area. The city has also added eight bus routes and prepared 100 spare buses. Light decorations have been added to the 20km-long banks of the city’s signature Huangpu River, as well as four bridges that span across it. Hundreds of thousands of pots of flowers are dotted across Shanghai. The city has trained 5,000 volunteers who will offer various services including language translations. As the event is drawing near, goods from foreign exhibitors have arrived at local customs.—Xinhua

Share on: WhatsApp