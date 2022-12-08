Shanghai home to over 68,000 5G base stations

China’s financial hub Shanghai has built over 68,000 5G base stations so far, with all its 16 administrative regions covered by the 5G network, local authorities said on Wednesday.

By the end of October, the Shanghai branches of China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom — China’s three major telecom operators — had approximately 12 million 5G mobile phone users, accounting for 27 percent of the Shanghai total mobile phone users, and up 51.4 percent year on year, according to the Shanghai Communications Administration. As of the end of September, Shanghai had taken the lead nationwide this year in terms of the major indicators of its 5G network capacity.— Xinhua