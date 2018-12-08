Shanghai Electric Power keen to invest in Pak energy sector

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Wang Yundan, Chairman Shanghai Electric Power (SEP), along with his delegation, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Prime Minister’s Office on Friday.

Wang Yundan briefed the Prime Minister about the Shanghai Electric Power and evinced keen interest of SEP to invest in power sector of the country. The Prime Minister welcomes Shanghai Electric Power’s decision to make investment in the power sector. PM reiterates Government’s commitment to provide maximum facilitation and an enabling environment to the investors to take advantage of huge investment opportunities existing in the country.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda accompanied by Chairman WAPDA Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (R) called on the Prime Minister today at the Prime Minister’s Office to apprise him of the water situation in the country.

The Prime Minister was briefed on the construction work of Major Dams and Water related projects currently underway. The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts being made by the Ministry of Water Resource and WAPDA for addressing the looming water crisis in the country.

He said that the Government is committed to constructing water reservoirs and improving water management in Pakistan by involving all stakeholders in order to make utmost use of the precious resource of water.

