Shandur festival to be organized in July

GH Farooqi

Chitral

After over two years, the annual Shandur festival will be back to its old schedule of July 7-9 this year. For a couple of years, the annual three-day calendar festival could not be held from July 7 due to floods and Ramazan Last year the event was organized from July 29. However, this year, the festival at Shandur will start on July 7 and end on July 9.

The Tourism Corporation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) has started a process to put in place the arrangements and float advertisements to attract tourists from across the world. In this regard, officials from the Gilgit-Baltistan government are likely to be invited to Peshawar to make the arrangements in order to facilitate the spectators.