Pakistani batter Shan Masood has been taken to the hospital for scans after suffering a blow to the head during a practice session with the team.

Pakistan Cricket Board is yet to make an official comment on the incident.

Masood was reportedly struck on the right side of his face by a stray ball which came off Mohammad Nawaz’s bat during the team’s practice session in Melbourne as Pakistan prepare for their World Cup opener against India.

Shan Masood, who was not wearing a helmet at the time, remained on the ground for several minutes before getting up on his feet. According to available reports, he never lost consciousness nor reported any signs of a concussion.

He has since been taken to a local hospital for precautionary scans.

The left-hander has just recently become a regular in Pakistan’s T20 setup, after making his name in the longer format of the game all over the world, and has made the number three spot his home.

He made his debut in the format against England, playing in all seven T20Is before retaining his place in the tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh. He scored two half-centuries against England but struggled in the tri-series leading to speculation that the fit again Fakahar Zaman will replace him in the team.