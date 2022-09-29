Yorkshire Cricket Club has named Shan Masood their next captain for the upcoming 2023 season, their coach Ottis Gibson has confirmed.

The Pakistani batter signed for the Headingley-based team on a two-year deal after rejecting an offer from Derbyshire earlier this season.

He will replace Steven Patterson in the role.

“The conversations we’ve had with Shan is that he will be captain going forward,” head coach Ottis Gibson said.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, Gibson added: “The players know that. He will bring his own style of leadership.”

“I’ve spoken before about playing winning cricket and taking the game on and trying to win games,” he added.

“The young guys also have to step up and show that whether it’s leadership or learning, for me, I want them to show learning that we’ve moved on and have learned something from the experiences of this year that we can take forward going into next year.

Shan Masood, before being named captain of Yorkshire, has already taken the reins of a team in England.

It is not yet known whether he will lead the team in Division I or II after Yorkshire lost against Gloucestershire. A sixth defeat in the last eight games of the summer means that Yorkshire requires a huge favour from Hampshire against second-bottom Warwickshire at Edgbaston tomorrow.

Warwickshire is comfortably placed with a lead of 23 runs with eight second-innings wickets in hand. If they win their match, Yorkshire will be relegated to the lower division.