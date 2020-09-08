Home Business Shan Ashary appointed K-Electric’s chairman

The K-Electric has announced the appointment of Shan A Ashary as it’s new Chairman of the Board effective September 7, 2020,” read a statement issued by the company.
The development comes days after Planning Minister Asad Umar hinted that a federal government would mulling to take over the control of K-E over its alleged failure to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the recent monsoon rains.
The official statement said the newly-elected chief has been on the board of directors of the company since 2005 and represents the longest-serving member of the board.

