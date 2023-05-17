Shamyl’s half-century gives Pakistan U-19 T20 win against Bangladesh

Shamyl Hussain’s half-century and Arafat Minhas’ quick-fire 41 guided Pakistan U-19 to a four-wicket win over Bangladesh U19 in the solitary T20 match at the Shaheed Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi on Wednesday. The win means Pakistan U-19 take the four-day, one-day series and T20 series trophies home, said the information made available here by Pakistan Cricket Board.

Chasing 160 to win at eight runs an over, the tourists lost player of the one-day series Shahzaib Khan in the first over for nought. Opening batter Shamyl Hussain was joined by captain Saad Baig and the pair knitted 41 runs for the second wicket. At the departure of Saad (24, 16b, 3x4s, 1×6) in the sixth over, Mohammad Tayyab Arif (16, 19b, 1×4) stitched a 41-run partnership for the third wicket with Shamyl.

Following Tayyab's wicket in the 12th over and Pakistan U19 still requiring 71 to win from 51 balls, left-handed Shamyl was joined by another left-hander Arafat Minhas.