Shamsipora residents protest army refusal to leave playground

Anantnag

The people of Shamsipora village in Anantnag district protested outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) for the second consecutive day on Friday against the army’s move of establishing a camp at a local play field in their village.

The DC sent the protesters home with assurances that the army would leave the play field by evening.

Locals, however, told Kashmir Reader that the army was staying put and was transporting construction material to the site. The Shamsipora residents had come out in protest morning after the army occupied a local playground and started working towards establishing a camp at the site.

The residents were assured by the district administration of immediate action in this regard.

“But the army did not leave, and we were forced to come and protest again at the DC office,” a protester told Kashmir Reader.

The protesters said the DC assured them of the army’s departure, but “it’s already evening and the army is staying put,” locals told Kashmir Reader later in the day on Friday.

“They look in no mood to leave. They have been bringing in construction material, and the civilians have not been allowed to venture near the playground since yesterday.”

DC Anantnag Muhammad Younis Malik when contacted said that “the construction has been stopped for the time being”. “I was on spot along with the concerned SSP. They were erecting some pre-fabricated hutments, which has been stopped for now.

We have conveyed our concerns to the concerned quarters. Hopefully the issue will be resolved soon,” Malik said.—KR