‘Shame on you’ – Mushaal Mullick slams India on its Republic Day over Kashmiris’ persecution

ISLAMABAD – Mushaal Hussein Mullick, the Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation and wife of jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Muhammad Yasin Malik, on Wednesday lashed out at India for grave human rights violations against minorities and people in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Mullick shared a video message on Twitter as India marks its 73rd Republic Day that is being observed as Black Day on both sides of Kashmir.

India portrays itself for decades as a secular country, respecting humanity human rights liberty, and democracy. However, the reality is the total opposite. The most vulnerable people within India are minorities that they are targeted every day be they are Muslims, Christian, Sikhs, and Dalits.

Hitting out at India over the worst conversation, killing, snatching fundamental rights of minorities, persecution and execution, she highlighted that over 300 incidents of attack minorities were reported in Indian in 2021.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick Chairperson Peace and Culture video message in English on India’s Republic Day #26JanBlackDayForKashmiris #KashmiriLivesMatter #IndianRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/NjFyEEnARe — Mushaal Hussein Mullick (@MushaalMullick) January 25, 2022

Mushaal Mullick said that the Sikh community called the Indian Republic Day as a “betrayal day”. She said that Kashmiris are facing killings and bloodshed by Indian occupation forces.

“How can a country enjoy its Constitutions, liberty and identity and preach someone of equality, secularism, respect and democracy when it snatched each and every right of Kashmir even to live, breathe and to get their identity,” she said.

“Shame on India, its slap on your face that how you are extincting Kashmiris right now”, she concluded.

Meanwhile, report of Kashmir Media Service said posters appeared across Srinagar and other areas of the territory appealing to the people to observe the Indian Republic Day as Black Day.

The posters displayed said if India believed in democracy, it would have not denied the Kashmiris their right to self-determination, and it would not take steps for changing the demography of the territory.

January 26 aims to apprise the world of the continued brutalities and custodial killing of innocent people and the unabated massive violations of human rights by Indian occupying forces in the caged valley.

The day is meant to remember when the Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950.

In the occupied territory a complete strike will be observed, anti-India protests, and rallies will be carried out in parts of the world.

In 2019, the BJP-led government revoked the special status of Indian occupied Kashmir and imposed a curfew and communication blackout to suppress the voices against the controversial move.

