‘Shame on Bollywood’ trends as Indian actors under fire for supporting govt on farmers protests

MUMBAI – Social media users are slamming Bollywood stars after they lent support to the government of Bhartaya Janta Party (BJP) against months-long protests being held by famers against controversial laws since November last year.

#shameonbollywood is trending on Twitters with 156K tweets so far as celebrities’ move triggered online storm in India.

Kangna Ranuat, a staunched supporter of Indian PM Narendra Modi, Sunil Shetty, Ajay Devgun and others came in support of the government after international stars including pop celebrity Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg commented on the issue, making it a global debate.

But Indians are not ready to buy the rhetoric of their country’s stars as they started lashing out at them for their illogical support to the government.

Here are some reactions;

A girl from another country can raise the voice of farmers But by staying in India, betraying the farmers by eating the salt of India Shame on such people 🤧🤧 More than 150 farmers died,But these star celebrities did not see it all 😬#shameonbollywood#AntiNationalBollywood pic.twitter.com/XzUTKJU3za — 🔥🔥 मिस्टर ख़ान 🔥🔥 (@MohdUmair00786) February 4, 2021

that decision is not beneficial for the country if our farmers are not satisfied.

We all know , India completely depends on agriculture.

Govt must have take decisions in favour of farmers.

Bollywood have to support them#AntiNationalBollywood#shameonbollywood#FarmersProstest pic.twitter.com/Y31LNpksLx — Nikunj Gajera Patidar (FIGHT FOR RIGHT 🇮🇳) (@NikunjPatelINC) February 4, 2021

We should also get as much as the MLAs get …#FarmersProstests#shameonbollywood pic.twitter.com/HuPqcPT4k6 — alisait (@alisait69) February 4, 2021

Tens of thousands of young and old farmers have blocked roads heading into New Delhi for longer than two months, hiding in tractors from the cold, to demand the withdrawal of three legislations passed in September last year, which farmers say will finish their livelihoods by bringing India’s vast agricultural sector under corporate control.