Shamael defeats Saeed in Federal Cup Tennis C’ships

Islamabad

Shamael Chaudhry, a UK-based Pakistani from Islamabad caused the first major upset of the when he eliminated 4th Seed Shahzad Khan in a one-sided affair in the first round of Men’s Singles of 32nd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships on Monday at Syed Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex, Garden Avenue, Islamabad.

Shamael won the first at 6/4 and was leading in the second set 3/2 in when his opponent 4th Seed Shahzad Khan left the match due to fitness problems.

Another good match of the day was played between qualifier Subhan Bin Salik and seasoned Shakirullah Khan of Peshawar. Subhan, after losing the first set 2/6 changed the pace and style of game and took the second set by breaking 9th game of Shakirullah. In the third set Subhan displayed superb skills and did not allow his opponent to settle down and won the set and match.

Earlier, Senator Salim Saifullah Khan, President PTF inaugurated the opening ceremony of the tournament. Senator Syed Dilawar Abbas, Patron PTF, Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, President Islamabad Tennis Association, Col. Gul Rehman, Secretary PTF and other guests and officials of PTF were present on the occasion.

Following are the results:

Main Draw – 1st Round Men’s Singles: Aqeel Khan beat Malik Abdul Rehman 6-2, 6-2; Ahmed Ch. beat Zalan Khan 6-2, 7-6(3); Subhan Bin Salik beat Shakirullah 2-6, 6-4, 6-3; Yousaf Khalil beat Abdal Haider 6-4, 6-3; Muzammil Murtaza beat Ejaz Ahmed Khan 6-3, 6-1; Abbas Khan beat Aqib Omer 6-2, 7-6(7); Shahid Afridi beat Moosa Ch 6-4, 6-1; Muhammad Shoaib beat Farhanullah 6-0, 6-3; Heera Ashiq beat Abdullah Adnan 6-0, 6-2; Barkatullah beat Shaheen Mehmood 6-3, 6-3; M.Waqas Malik beat Tahirullah 7-5, 6-3; Shameal Chaudhry beat Shahzad Khan 6-4 3-2 (Retd.); Mudassar Murtaza beat Ikramullah 6-4, 6-1; Asadullah beat Gibran-ul-Haq 6-4, 6-4; Abid Ali Akber beat Zaid Mujahid 6-1, 6-0; Muhammad Abid beat Ahmed Kamil 6-0, 6-0.

Main Draw – 1st Round Boy’s U-18 Singles: Mohammad Shaoib beat Ihtisham Arif 6-0, 6-0; Semizeb Khan beat Nalian Abbas 6-0, 6-4; M. Zaryab beat S. M.Ahmed 6-1, 6-0; Osma Khan beat Muhammad Abdullah 7-5, 4-6, 7-5; Aqib Umer beat Faizan Shahid 6-2, 6-3; M.Huzaifa Khan beat Abdullah Hanan Khan 7-6(3) 6-3; Subhan Bin Salik beat Hamid Israr 7-6(1), 6-3; Ahmed Asjad beat Ghufran Faiz 6-1, 6-0; Moosa Ch beat Kashan Umer 7-5, 6-0; Parbhat Kumar beat M.Talah Khan 6-1, 6-1; Hassan Ali beat Shaeel Tahir 6-1, 7-6(3); Abdullah Adan beat Hamza Jawad 6-0, 6-0; Uzair Khan beat Izhar Iftikhar 6-1, 2-6, 6-3; Kamran Khan beat Adnan Khan 2-6, 6-2, 7-6(3); Zalan Khan beat Sikandar Amin 6-0, 6-3; Ahmed Kamil beat Faizan Fayyaz 6-0, 6-0; Fixtures for Tuesday: Matches of Men’s Singles will start at 9:00 AM followed by Boys U-18 Singles Ladies Singles, Boys U-14 Singles and U-10 event.—APP

