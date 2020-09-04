Shallwani starts reformation in LG Department

Secretary Sindh Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Iftikhar Ali Shallwani has initiated reforms in hid ministry on emergency basis. In a visit to all the departments of the office and meeting the officers, Iftikhar Ali Shallwani said that the department of Local Government, Housing and Town Planning should be modernized, all employees and officers should make public service their motto. There should be no waiting, special care should be taken for cleanliness and entry of any irrelevant or suspicious person should be made impossible in any case. Talking to media, the Secretary Sindh Local Bodies, Housing and Town Planning said that on the special directive of Sindh Local Government Minister, all departments and sub-departments of local bodies would be taken on a journey of redevelopment and solution of people’s problems and grievances. We will use every step, he clarified, that the local bodies system in Sindh, including staff and institutional development, would be made strong and effective, eradicating every brick of corruption and nepotism and appointing officers on the basis of merit and ability. He said new appointments and transfers will be done.