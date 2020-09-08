Shallwani meets KMC dept heads

Iftikhar Ali Shallwani after taking charge as administrator visited various municipal departments and met officers and other employees. The Administrator directed that special care should be taken for cleanliness in the head office. He issued orders that KMC tower clock should be fixed immediately. Shallwani met all department heads of KMC telling them that there should be no negligence in the discharge of duties and the work should be completed on time. “Officers should understand the importance of work and devote all their energies to public interest work,” Shallwani said, adding KMC will play its full role for the betterment and development of Karachi. He directed that to improve KMC’s sources of revenue, all revenue departments should meet the targets within the stipulated time.