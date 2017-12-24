Shakrial bridge is in bad condition

There is an overhead bridge on the Islamabad Expressway near Zia Majid, New Shakrial, which is also a bike trail around the place. It has been observed that the bridge has a major problem with the middle arch due to the fact it has a split opening in it wherefrom sand leaks out and the deck on top of the bridge is caving in. Side railing of the bridge is also broken so there is no left or right support. For the last few months there has not been a single day when accidents did not take place on this bridge. Most of these accidents were caused by slippery and unbalanced surface of the bridge.

Additionally, there is a problem for pedestrian crossing as well because some rickshaw drivers also use this bridge for crossing. Residents of Zia Masjid request the Chairman of Islamabad Capital Territory for replacement of the bridge with a new one. It would be better if it is replaced with a very strong steel bridge, strong enough and wide enough to bear the weight of all bikers, pedestrians and rickshaws.

IRAM PERVAIZ

Islamabad

Related