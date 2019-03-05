Shakir’s family seeks ICJ role to probe facts

Sialkot

The grieving family of Shakirullah, who was brutally beaten and stoned to death by inmates in an Indian jail, has urged the government to take up his case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Shakirullah was murdered in Jaipur jail by fellow inmates a few days ago and his body was handed over to Pakistani authorities at Wagah border on Saturday. He has been laid to rest in his native village Jessarwala-Daska near Sialkot.

Talking to the media on Sunday, family members of Shakirullah said that Pakistan must expose the “real face” of India. They said that Shakirullah was stoned to death by Hindu extremists in the jail, adding that his protection was a responsibility of the Indian government.

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan left the Narendra Modi administration dazed with the return of Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan, the pilot of a MiG-21 fighter jet shot down in Pakistan’s airspace on Wednesday. Abhinandan had bailed out after his warplane was hit by a Pakistan Air Force jet. He landed on the Pakistani side of the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Kashmir where angry villagers gathered to lynch him, but Pakistani troops reached in time to rescue him from the mob.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp