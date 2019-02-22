Shakir’s family demands shifting of dead body to Pakistan

Sialkot

Family of the Pakistani Shakir Ullah who got stoned to death in Jaipur’s prison by Indian inmates has demanded to shift his body to Pakistan. One of slain’s uncle has said that Shakir was not mentally stable. He said that he crossed the border back in 2003 unintentionally as he had no idea of his whereabouts due to being mentally unstable.

Earlier yesterday (Wednesday), a heart-rending incident surfaced in India’s Jaipur where a Pakistani prisoner ‘Shakir Ullah’ was stoned to death. An FIR was registered against the inmates involved in the murder of the Shakir Ullah. According to reports of Indian media, the Pakistani inmate identified as Shakirullah was being held at the Jaipur Central Jail in Rajasthan. The Pakistani prisoner was stoned to death by other inmates at the prison.

The murder of the Pakistani inmates comes after India has levelled baseless allegations against Pakistan of being involved in the Pulwama attack in occupied Kashmir.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp