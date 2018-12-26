The book shaking hands with Clinched Fists by Dr Asma Shakir Khawaja is a valuable contribution in the South Asian conflict and peace perspectives as it provides a useful analysis and way forward on mutual peace building mechanism. The author has obtained the title of her book from Indira Gandhi’s well known interview of 1982 in which she said that ”You can’t shake hands with a gripped clinched hand” symbolizing that harmony and animosity can’t go one next to the other.

The book opens up with an effective and deep analysis of the root causes of the conflict between India and Pakistan and further discusses the nature of social, economic and political affairs, from past till present, by identifying the loopholes, disagreements and differences of interest, reasons behind lack of political will for sustainable peace. The most interesting aspect highlighted in the book is the role of media as an agenda setter and as a perception builder. As the two countries have made mistakes in the past, blaming each other and remaining in the state of denial only stagnates the peace/developmental processes, therefore, to mitigate security dilemma and for regional development, it is imperative that India and Pakistan should now move towards solidarity and mutual collaboration.

The book is expected to make a huge difference as it would not only encourage researchers, scholars and academicians to write on Pakistan’s perspective to bridge the literature and academic gap but would also provide means to improve relations in the entire South Asian region. If the two countries are honestly seeking sustainable peace and good relations, this book would definitely provide a rational approach for dispute management and means of preserving healthy bilateral relations.

SHIZA QADEER

Via email

