Shakib returns for Sri Lanka ODI series

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan returned on Saturday as Bangladesh named a 15-man squad for their three-match One-day International series against Sri Lanka, beginning on Sunday.

Shakib skipped the country’s previous ODI series in New Zealand when his wife gave birth and also took a break from a Test tour in Sri Lanka in April to play in the lucrative Indian Premier League.

Batsmen Nazmul Hossain, Mohammad Naim and pacer Al-Amin Hossain have been excluded from the squad that travelled to New Zealand in February-March.

“We felt we don’t need too many players for a home series. This is why some players have been rested. A few other players have been kept as stand-by.

They would also remain in bio-bubble,” said chief selector Minhajul Abedin. The three ODIs against Sri Lanka, which will be held all in Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, respectively on May 23, May 25 and May 28, are part of ICC’s ODI championship.—AFP