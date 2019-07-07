Shake-up in FBR

FOR the first time country is witnessing not only a heated discussion on tax collection management but also saw some practical steps on the ground to broaden the tax net. Credit for this goes to present government that appointed Shabbar Zaidi as Chairman FBR with the sole purpose of infusing out of box ideas in rotten tax machinery.

In yet another important step, large scale transfers has been made in tax collecting body in order to build on the success of tax amnesty scheme. Twenty five hundred officials have been transferred which really shows government seriousness to improve efficiency and break nexus of tax officials with businesses. This grand scale shake-up is the first of its kind in FBR’s history that is being done while keeping in mind the uphill task of collecting Rs5.550 trillion in fiscal year 2019-20. As a result of these transfers, people with tainted reputation are also being sidelined. Indeed this step will help plug revenue leakages, curb smuggling at borders, ports and assessing real incomes of the people. We understand that there is also need to go after and prosecute officers who are indulging in corrupt practices, as they are a hindrance in bringing potential people into the tax net.

There is also need to introduce this staff to latest technology and techniques through refresher courses besides inductions in the FBR should purely be made on merit as such a course will go a long way in transforming outlook of the FBR and making it a shinning example for other institutions. We have no doubt in saying that the way Shabbar Zaidi is taking pain to bring reforms in the system the ambitious revenue target of 5.5 trillion rupees does not appear to be insurmountable. The focus should remain on voluntary compliance and an environment free of harassment.