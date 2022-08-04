Pakistan’s Shajar Abbas is through to the next round of the 200m sprints in the Commonwealth Games after winning his heat.

The sprinter completed the distance in a blistering time of 21.12s to finish first ahead of the Nigerian Udodi Onwuzuruike who qualified second with a time of 21.18s.

Dubbed the fastest man from Pakistan, he also narrowly missed out on the next round of the 100m event by a mere 0.01 seconds before making his mark in the longer distance today.

The win for Shajar Abbas caps a brilliant couple of days for Pakistan at the Commonwealth Games with the country netting its first gold medal in Weightlifting via Muhammad Nooh Dastagir Butt while Shah Hussain Shah secured a bronze medal.

Pakistan also has a chance for a podium finish in the Javelin throw with Arshad Nadeem once again making the final of the competition.

Previous articleRupee closes at 226.15 against US dollar after 1.17pc appreciation

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR