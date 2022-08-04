Pakistan’s Shajar Abbas is through to the next round of the 200m sprints in the Commonwealth Games after winning his heat.

The sprinter completed the distance in a blistering time of 21.12s to finish first ahead of the Nigerian Udodi Onwuzuruike who qualified second with a time of 21.18s.

Dubbed the fastest man from Pakistan, he also narrowly missed out on the next round of the 100m event by a mere 0.01 seconds before making his mark in the longer distance today.

The win for Shajar Abbas caps a brilliant couple of days for Pakistan at the Commonwealth Games with the country netting its first gold medal in Weightlifting via Muhammad Nooh Dastagir Butt while Shah Hussain Shah secured a bronze medal.

Pakistan also has a chance for a podium finish in the Javelin throw with Arshad Nadeem once again making the final of the competition.