Shajar Abbas has continued his meteoric rise in the world of Athletics by reaching the finals of the 200m sprint event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The 22-year-old from Kasur had already made history by reaching the semifinals of the event but fared even better after promising to give it his best.

Dubbed “the fastest man from Pakistan” he once again ran a sub-21 seconds race to finish the distance in 20.89 seconds which was good enough to land him among the eight fastest times who made it to the final stage of the competition.

The top two sprinters in each of the three semi-final heats qualified directly while the next 2 fastest athletes made the cut to join them in the end.

Shajar Abbas had finished his heat third behind Zharnel Hughes of England and Brendon Rodney of Canada but his time was good enough to eke into the finals of the Commonwealth Games.

The sprinter also narrowly missed out in qualifying for future stages of the 100m event.

In wrestling, Muhammad Inam Butt fell in the gold medal match of the 86kg to India’s Deepak Punia finishing with a Silver medal while Zaman Anwar secured another Silver for Pakistan in the 125kg plus category.

Inayat Ullah defeated Ross Connelly of Scotland to win the Bronze in the 65kg weight limit.