Shaista Lodhi leaves fans concerned after falling during Ramadan show (VIDEO)

Noted TV show host Shaista Lodhi has carved a niche for herself in the industry; the Waada star returned back to the screen as she leads a team in a Ramadan show aired on AIR Digital.

As fans are expecting light moments from special transmissions including indoor games, Shaista narrowly escaped an accident as she tumbled during the live show. Lodhi rolls like a log, and everyone rushed to her aid and helped her.

Adnan Siddiqui, who is leading a rival team in the show, apparently collides with the TV host and then the latter lost her balance. A clip from the game show soon went viral on social media, showing the bizarre moment online.

In the video, Shaista was spotted donning a long heel, but she apparently escaped any major injury. The Mom star also cheered her

Being a team captain on "Jeeto Pakistan" is a job that does not come easy on the feet, and Shaista Lodhi's stumble is all the proof we need 🙊 #ShaistaLodhi #AdnanSiddiqui #FahadMustafa pic.twitter.com/wFbu4HK2cq — Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood) March 30, 2023

Shaista later reacted to the clip, when a fan called for penalty on Adnan Siddiqui. ‘Honi tau chahyay Penalty, Lekin is baar maaf kar daitay hain’, she wrote on Insta story section.

As the clip of the event doing rounds on the internet, social media users started commenting online; some take a jibe at Adnan Siddiqui while others raised questions on such programs aired in the Holy Month of Ramadan.