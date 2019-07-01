Shaikh’s plain talk

IN a wide-ranging media talk after passage of the Federal

Budget for the financial year 2019-20, Advisor to Prime Min

ister on Finance and Economic Affairs Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh dilated upon a number of topics and issues that are agitating the minds of the general public, foreign donors, investors and the business community. He announced extension in the deadline for expiry of the Assets Declaration Scheme till July 3, formation of a Commission to go after Benami assets, conversion of national identity card number as national tax number (NTN) of every citizen and expressed firm resolve to take action against tax evaders.

Though several top officials repeatedly said that there would be no extension in the deadline for Assets Declaration Scheme but the Advisor did the right thing in view of field reports indicating that there was much interest in the scheme and FBR system got choked due to rush of those who wanted to declare assets and become filers. It is hoped that the extension would produce the desired results with more and more people availing the scheme and the Government getting significant revenue in return. The interest shown by the people is, of course, due to unbending position of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Advisor on Finance Dr. Hafeez, Minister of State for Revenue Hamad Azhar and Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi who have been conveying the right message to non-filers and tax evaders. It is because of this that for the first time the tax evaders have realized that there would be no escape for them if they lost the opportunity. The warnings issued by these leaders were not empty as notices were issued to thousands of people who had hefty amounts in their accounts, are owners of luxury vehicles and spacious houses in posh areas and travel frequently abroad but were not registered as filer and paid nothing to the national exchequer under the head of income tax.

All this shows that the policy and the line of action devised by the new team of economic managers were on the right track and there would be visible progress towards documentation of the economy during the new financial year. This would be a great national service by the team headed by Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh who is known for plain talk when it comes to economic and financial survival of the country. He also had a point in saying that the budget for the current financial year contains measures that convey a firm message to the outside world that Pakistan was serious in tackling its economic crisis and was moving towards the path of self-reliance. The budget has five key elements – managing the external front, strict austerity, helping the poor/social welfare, helping industrialists and mobilizing revenue. It is indeed satisfying that besides taking care of immediate financial needs of the country with the help of friendly states, Dr Hafeez Shaikh has outlined a clear-cut roadmap for safeguarding of economic sovereignty of the country by taking bold and innovative initiatives. There is no doubt that the budget has added more pressure on the common man but it is also for the first time that well-to-do and elite class have been sensitised about the need to contribute their share to the national economy and treasury. This class has, all along, been availing perks and privileges but showed no reciprocity to do something for the good of the country.

As pointed out by the Advisor, the Government is also serious as far as austerity is concerned as cabinet members decided to reduce their salaries by ten percent, there was a visible reduction in the expenditure of the PM House and the defence forces too agreed not to get an increase in budget despite multitude of threats, conveying an impression to the masses that everyone was on the same page in this regard. Though Dr Shaikh believed that jacking up of budget for BISP from Rs. 100 billion to Rs 191 billion would serve the cause of the poor but ground realities bear testimony to the fact that the scheme has not served any worthwhile objective. We hope new Chairperson of BISP Dr Sania Nishtar would review the strategy of the programme so that it is used to help the poor come out of poverty net. Similarly, the Government has offered some relief to industrialists by way of reducing duties on import of raw material but overall the cost of production would go up due to a number of budgetary and non-budgetary measures, which should be a cause for concern for the Government.