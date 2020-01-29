Shahzeb stands by his show

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Anchorperson Shahzeb Khanzada, in reply to the Rs1 billion defamation notice sent to him by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen, said he stands by the statements made in his television programme which he claimed were substantiated by documents and news reports. On Jan 25, Tareen had sent defamation notices worth Rs1 billion each to anchorpersons Khanzada and Waseem Badami for making “false imputations” in their news programmes, demanding that the anchorpersons withdraw their “defamatory imputations” and tender a “proper public apology” in their respective programmes as well as “publish a contradiction of the said defamatory statement(s).” Khanzada while refusing to apologise for his statements, dedicated a portion of his programme to refute the claims made by Tareen in his notice.