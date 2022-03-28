Shahzain Bugti quits federal cabinet

Jamhoori Watan Party leader and special assistant to the PM on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan, Shah­zain Bugti, announced on Sunday his resignation from the federal cabinet citing a lack of development in the province.

He made the announcement while addressing a press conference in Islamabad alongside PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. Earlier, Bilawal called on Bugti at his residence where the two discussed the political situation in the country.

The prime minister had appointed Bugti as his special assistant last year in July soon after deciding to hold talks with disgruntled Baloch tribesmen to pave way for permanent peace and progress in Balochistan.

PM Imran had tasked him with holding talks with peeved Baloch tribesmen on behalf of the government.

His resignation comes amid mounting political tensions ahead of the no-confidence vote submitted by the opposition against the prime minister.

Addressing Sunday’s press conference, Bugti said that the government had failed to deliver in Balochistan. “The federal government gave us hope that things will improve but the people have been disappointed,” he said, announcing his resignation from Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet.

“We are standing with the Pakistan Democratic Movement and will do whatever we can,” he said.

Elaborating on his grievances, he said that when the prime minister first came into power he promised to focus on South Balochistan and under-developed areas. “But he failed to do so.”