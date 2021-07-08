Shahzain appointed SAPM on reconciliation in Balochistan

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday appointed MNA Shahzain Bugti as his Special Assistant for Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan.

The Cabinet Division has issued notification of the appointment of Jamhoori Watan Party Chief Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti as SAPM. MNA Shahzain Bugti has been given the status of the federal minister.

“The Prime Minister, in terms of rule 4(6) of the Rules of Business, 1973 read with serial No. 1A of schedule V-A of the said Rules, has been pleased to appoint Shahzain Bugti as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan, with immediate effect. He shall hold the status of Federal Minister,” reads the notification.

Bugti reportedly will talk to angry Baloch leaders about political and national harmony. It is to be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced to speak to the angry Baloch leaders on the occasion of his address in Gwadar.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry yesterday said the federal gov-ernment has started working on a plan to begin ne-gotiations with “Balochistan nationalists who were not directly linked to India.”