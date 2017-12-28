Shahzaib murder case

Today we saw the murder of criminal Justice system in the country. The culprits of most celebrated murder case were freed by the court. Our institutions do not work. Our State has failed to protect the citizens of this country. We have ancient laws enforced in the Republic. According to the Quranic Injunction victim’s relatives can either forgive the accused person or get compensated. They can choose between Qisas or Deiyat. The civil society stood like a rock with the parents of the victim a young man of 20 years of age. Even a police officer could not get justice for his son.

It is the most talked about murder case that shows what’s wrong with our society? Leave the moral deterioration aside we must assess the damage done by this Judgement. We have failed as a nation to stand tall among nations as a progressive State. The TV screen showed the arrogance of our rich class to the world. The assassins had no remorse or regrets about what they have done? Who lost in the end? The state or the decadent criminal Justice system. We need to change the laws & improve the criminal justice system. Although here the money won and bought freedom to the murderer. I must point out that system of injustices cannot prevail indefinitely. We must keep hope in the goodness of the people.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

