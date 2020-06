Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Sources privy to the government revealed that a decision has been made to appoint a new leader of the house in the senate after the post was vacated by Shibli Faraz after being chosen as federal minister for Information and broadcasting

According to sources, the Prime Minister of Pakistan has already written a letter to Chairman Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani in this regard. It was further entailed that notification on the undertaking would soon be issued by the government.