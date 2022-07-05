Shahzad Saleem removed as DG NAB Lahore, again

In a significant move, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday removed Shahzad Saleem as the director-general (DG) of Lahore once again.

A notification to this effect was also issued by the anti-graft body.

Mirza Sultan, who was serving as DG NAB Sukkur, has replaced Shahzad Saleem as new DG Lahore. Similarly, Saleem has been transferred and posted as Director Awareness and Prevention Division at the NAB (HQ), Islamabad, the notification said.

Meanwhile, DG Operation Masood Khan was posted and as DG NAB Sukkur with immediate effect. It is pertinent to mention here that Mr. Saleem had remained proactive against the Sharifs during his last tenure as the director general, NAB Lahore, from April 2017 to Dec 2021 and from April 2022 to July 4.