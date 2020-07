Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday appointed Syed Shahzad Qasim as his special assistant on Power Sector.

A notification has also been issued in this regard by the Cabinet Division. His post will be equivalent to a state minister.

It is pertinent to mention here Shahzad Qasim has been performing as Special Assistant to PM on Coordination of Marketing and Development of Mineral Resources and he was given the addition charge of special assistant to PM on Power Sector.