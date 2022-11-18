Shahzad Akbar ‘misled’ Imran’s cabinet: Vawda

Faisal Vawda, whose PTI membership was recently terminated, claimed on Thursday that former accountability czar Shahzad Azbar had misled former prime minister Imran Khan’s cabinet in a matter pertaining to the misappropriation of funds from the United Kingdom.

Vawda passed these remarks outside the National Accountability Bureau’s office in Rawalpindi, where he was summoned by the anti-graft body for investigation in a case regarding the approval of transferring £190 million in the account of Bahria Town founder Malik Riaz.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has, in the past, accused Akbar, Imran and his wife Bushra Bibi of accepting Rs5 billion and hundreds of kanals from the housing developer in return for “providing protection” to the real estate firm in the same case when the PTI was in power.

Talking to media persons outside the NAB office, Vawda said that when Akbar had briefed the cabinet on the matter, no debate or discussion was held nor were any official documents shown.

“I, Shireen Mazari and Fawad had raised questions on it […] but my questions used to hurt them a lot,” he recalled.