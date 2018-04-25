Shahtaj clinch 5th Serena Hotels Polo Cup 2018

Islamabad

The final match of the 5thSerena Hotels Polo Cup was held at the Islamabad Club Polo Ground before diplomats, government officials and businesspeople, who gathered to celebrate the Game of Kings.

The 06 days tournament began with preliminary matches between the competing teams. The final match was played betweenShahtaj and Asean. An incredibly fast game, featuring an incredible alliance between human and horse, polo has gained great popularity in recent years as the game has become more accessible for non-players.

The Serena Hotels Polo Cup is an annual event organised by the Serena Hotels under the Hotel’s very active sports diplomacy initiative.

Mr. Aziz Boolani, CEO of Serena Hotels, said, “we are proud to be associated with numerous sports initiatives which promote wellbeing and inclusion through healthy activities.

Sports impact a plethora of public arenas, coincide with community values, and reaffirm key social values for athletes especially but also the spectators.

Serena Hotels Polo Cup Trophy 2018 was given to team Shahtaj during the prize distribution ceremony. The chief guest of the event was H.E Thomas Drew British High Commission to Pakistan.—APP