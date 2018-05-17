Shah’s message from Tihar jail

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party and senior APHC leader, Shabbir Ahmad Shah has asked India to accept the right to self determination of the Kashmiri people, guaranteed by the United Nations Security Council.

Shabbir Ahmad Shah, who is lodged in Delhi’s notorious Tihar jail, in a message released in Srinagar deplored that India had started the bloody game in the occupied territory after closing all doors to resolve the Kashmir dispute politically. However, he expressed satisfaction over the fact that freedom struggle had been successfully transferred to the new generation. He condemned the killings of the Kashmiri youth on daily basis. The ailing Shabbir Ahmad Shah, who is confined in an 8 by 6 feet cell of Tihar jail, is denied proper medical facilities in the jail.

The Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement said that the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to the occupied territory was aimed at hoodwinking the world’s opinion on the Kashmir dispute. The resistance leaders have called for a march towards Srinagar’s Lal Chowk on Saturday against the visit. Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir in a statement condemned the Indian authorities for starting the spree of raids and arrests in the territory ahead of Modi’s visit.

The lawyers associated with High Court Bar Association suspended work in protest against the arrest of a fraternity member by the Indian police. The Bar Association General Secretary, Ghulam Nabi Shaheen told media in Srinagar that the lawyer, Shabbir Ahmed Bukhari, who is also a human rights defender, was summoned by police on last Saturday, and went missing in police custody since then.—KMS