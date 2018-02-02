Shahrukh, others arrested in Shahzeb murder case on SC order

Court overturns SHC decision; orders retrial

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the arrest of the accused Shahrukh Jatoi, Sajjad Talpur and Siraj Talpur in the Shahzeb Khan murder case.

The accused were taken into custody by the Islamabad police after the verdict was read out by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar. The court converted the matter into suo motu.

The bench wondered how Sindh High Court discarded the Supreme Court 2013 decision wherein it was mentioned that the case against Shahrukh Jatoi and other accused should be conducted before an Anti-Terrorism Court.

The court ordered SHC to hear an initial plea of the accused to remove death sentence and directed the court to pass a verdict in two months based on the merits of the case.

The SC also restored anti-terrorism clauses in the case which were earlier removed by Sindh High Court. Dismissing SHC’s earlier verdict, SC ordered for names of the accused to remain on Exit Control List.

The apex court had been moved by members of the civil society against the Sindh High Court’s decision ordering a re-trial and removal of terrorism charges from the conviction against the accused.

The apex court, instead of accepting the civil society appeal, took a sou motu action and nullified the SHC order. Announcing its decision after reserving it earlier Thursday, the three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, ordered the SHC to constitute a bench to hear the appeal on merit and decide it in two months.

The bench also questioned if the case pertained to terrorism, and expressed concern that allowing a third party to challenge judgments could lead to exploitation.

The SHC had set aside the punishments awarded to the accused by an anti-terrorism court and had ordered a retrial of the case in a sessions court. The defence had argued that the accused was a juvenile at the time of the crime.