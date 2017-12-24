Shahrukh Jatoi released on bail in Shahzeb murder case

Observer Report

Karachi

The session court (South) on Saturday approved the bail of Shahrukh Jatoi and three other defendants in the Shahzeb Khan murder case.

The court ordered the defendants to submit surety bonds of Rs 0.5 million each, following which the court will issue the release order of the accused. Jatoi was also granted bail in the illegal weapon possession case registered against him on a surety bond of Rs0.1 million.

Aurangzeb Khan, the father of late Shahzeb Khan, had earlier Saturday filed an affidavit in support of the defendant’s bail application in the court.

Shahzeb Khan was gunned down by the son of an influential feudal in a posh locality of Karachi. An ATC in 2013 had awarded death sentences to Shahrukh Jatoi and Siraj Talpur for the murder of Shahzeb, while life sentences were awarded to Sajjad Ali Talpur and Ghulam Murtaza Lashari. Aurangzeb Khan stated in his affidavit that with the consent of his family members, he has reached a compromise with the family of the convicts.