Shahroz , Sadaf celebrate 1st wedding anniversary

Shahroz Sabzwari’s post commemorating his and wife Sadaf Kanwal’s first anniversary together was devoid of spectacular gestures or extravagant festivities.

The Chain Aye Na star kept it short and sweet on social media, sharing a candid video of the model when she was undergoing a PCR test.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahroz Sabzwari (@shahrozsabzwari)

“No lovey-dovey run-of-the-mill anniversary post. A genuine why I love you so much video. Cracks me up every single time haha,” Shahroz posted. “Happy 1st anniversary to us.”

Perhaps Covid and quarantine have taught us to forego flowers and chocolates in favor of someone who can laugh with you as we wait for Covid tests and keep your spirits up!

Sadaf changed her last name from ‘Kanwal to Sabzwari,’ and the couple married in a quiet quarantine ceremony in May 2020, breaking the news and attracting attention from fans and followers all across the world. In February of the same year, Shahroz and his previous wife, Syra Yusuf, divorced.

“I’m a very closed-up guy so I have a selected few people whom I love and those are the people I talk to,” he spilled the beans during a talk show, adding he met Kanwal during an award show where they had to perform together.

“So with Sadaf I hit it off but when we came back, people started painting our friendship in a different light so then we both were like….” Shahroz laughed, thanking the audience for pitching the potential idea that the two could be real-life partners.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/lifestyle-pakistan/