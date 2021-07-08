Shahroz Sabzwari tells the reason why he married Sadaf Kanwal

Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal tied the knot in an intimate nikkah ceremony in 2020 months after the former parted ways with Syra Yousaf, his first wife.

Following the second marriage, the Chain Aaye Naa star in a video message clarified that Sada was never a reason for their separation.

Now, the Dilruba actor is again in the headlines after he spilt the beans about on why he married Sadaf Kanwal during an interview with a local channel.

Saying he was impressed by her Instagram feed, Shahroz revealed that they had met once or twice at events.

He said that their love story started when they rehearsed together for an award show in Norway. Praising her quality of being pure, he said: “I was passing through a tough time when I met Sadaf”.

Shahroz said that he had an honest intention of marrying Sadaf.

He also shared her efforts to follow the teachings of Islam. The prominent actor said that he is a religious person and tries to stay away from things which are prohibited in the religion.