Shahroz Sabzwari faces backlash over topless jogging with friends in viral video

Pakistan actor Shahroz Sabzwari is facing criticism after his video of jogging shirtless with two friends went viral on social media.

The Deewane starrer might have shared the video for giving fitness goals to people in Ramadan when intake of high-calories food like samosas, pakors and drinks surges massively.

But the video, which was shared by galaxy world, was not well-received by netizens, who asked the actor to wear appropriated dress while sharing his videos.

