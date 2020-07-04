Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf will appear together in Eid telefilm

Sadaf and Shahroz Subzwari are working together on a festive Eid telefilm called Ghar Ke Na Ghat Ke. The story revolves around two sisters, Sadaf and Uroosa Siddiqui, who are married to Shahroz and Ahmed Hassan respectively.

The boys are financially taken care of by their father-in-law, played by Javed Sheikh who has bought a shop for them to operate.

The cast also includes Zhalay Sarhadi, who will be playing the role of a nurse.In a conversation with Images, Sadaf revealed comfort levels were “too good” between the newlyweds on set.

Shahroz also spoke about their experience of working together.

“I love it, I’ve always loved working with her. This is the second time we’re working together. The first time was in Norway, Oslo. She’s a thorough professional, I must say.”

“We come together, but as soon as we enter the set, the professionalism we bring on set makes it easier for everyone else too.