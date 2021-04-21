Shahid Khaqan Abbasi given 7 days to apologise over ‘shoe’ remarks against NA speaker

ISLAMABAD – National Assembly Secretariat has issued a show-cause notice to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz lawmaker Shahid Khaqan Abbasi over issuing threat of hitting the former with a shoe during a parliament session.

The former prime minister engaged in war of words with the speaker on Tuesday during a NA session summoned to debate on a resolution seeking expulsion of French envoy and measures to protect the sanctity of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The spat erupted soon after Asad Qaiser approved a resolution for formation of a special committee to discuss the matter related to expulsion of the French envoy over publication of blasphemous caricatures.

During the spat, the furious PML-N leader said: “I will take off my shoe and hit [you]”. To which, the speaker said that he will do the same and asked him to mind his language.

The notice issued by the NA secretariat said, “The Honourable Speaker has taken a very serious notice of your continuous misbehaviour and disregard of Chair and accepted parliamentary norms and especially on the occasion when a very important business was about to transact before the House on 20th April 2021”.

رکن قومی اسمبلی شاہد خاقان عباسی کو 20 اپریل کو غیر پارلیمانی رویہ اختیار کرنے اور اپنے طرز عمل سے قومی اسمبلی کی کاروائی میں خلل ڈالنے پر قومی اسمبلی کی جانب سے لیٹر جاری کردیا گیا۔ ایوان کے ماحول کو خراب کرنے اور نامناسب رویہ اختیار کرنے کی اجازت کسی کو نہیں دی جائیگی۔ pic.twitter.com/0irhV3YFjm — Asad Qaiser (@AsadQaiserPTI) April 21, 2021

“The Honourable Speaker is of the view that you have eroded/ disregarded his authority and by your such act the smooth running of the proceedings of the National Assembly was obstructed. By your such act you have interrupted and obstructed the business of the National Assembly and ridiculed the Chair.

“You are therefore, required to tender apology and to explain your position within seven days of receipt of this letter as to why action in terms 21 of the Rules ibid. shall not be taken against you. If reply is not received within such time, it will be presumed that you have no explanation to offer,” it added.

The leaders of the ruling PTI slammed Abbasi for using foul language against the speaker and demanded an action in this regard.

